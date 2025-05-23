Sign up
Photo 1285
Canopy of Autumn leaves
A little bit of autumn colours starting in this row of Plane Trees. I doubt I will get back there before they are showing more colour.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely day. I hope it brightens up here again soon.
May 23rd, 2025
Christina
ace
Lovely burst of colour
May 23rd, 2025
