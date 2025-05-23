Previous
Canopy of Autumn leaves by leggzy
Canopy of Autumn leaves

A little bit of autumn colours starting in this row of Plane Trees. I doubt I will get back there before they are showing more colour.
23rd May 2025

Linda E

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs
Looks like a lovely day. I hope it brightens up here again soon.
May 23rd, 2025  
Christina
Lovely burst of colour
May 23rd, 2025  
