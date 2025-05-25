Previous
Christ Church by leggzy
Photo 1286

Christ Church

In the village of Murringo.
I was trying to get some of the autumn colours included in the shot, and this was the best vantage point from outside the fence.

I have a shot of the same church from my first month here on 365 - back in January 2016.

https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2016-01-30
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact