Previous
Photo 1286
Christ Church
In the village of Murringo.
I was trying to get some of the autumn colours included in the shot, and this was the best vantage point from outside the fence.
I have a shot of the same church from my first month here on 365 - back in January 2016.
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2016-01-30
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
