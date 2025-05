Singing his little heart out

I managed to get another shot of what I think is the same little Blue Wren in my back garden, from a couple of weeks ago. He was singing his little heart out, and it wasn't until I saw the shot on my computer screen, that I noticed that all his little feathers on his head were puffed up & standing on end...lol

They are the cutest little birds, and probably one of my favourites :)