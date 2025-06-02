Previous
Autumn glory by leggzy
Autumn glory

Autumn view over the Japanese Gardens on a cloudy day.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely Autumnal colours creeping in.
June 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How stunning this looks, a wonderful capture and reminder of the beautiful gardens in Japan.
June 2nd, 2025  
Marj ace
A vibrant garden of color and life.
June 2nd, 2025  
judith deacon
So beautiful.
June 2nd, 2025  
