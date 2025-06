Sally

Spotted a bunch of cows by the side of the road the other day, and this one stood out for a couple of reasons – all the rest of the cows were black, but not Sally, and she was tagged differently – all the other cows had blue tags with numbers, but Sally has a yellow tag with what must be her name.….maybe there’s something special about Sally?



Posting very early as I have a full on day ahead. Will try to catch up with commenting later tonight if I get a chance.