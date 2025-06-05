Previous
Facial mud mask? by leggzy
Photo 1291

Facial mud mask?

Or maybe just the results of a silly cow sticking its head in the mud…lol

This was the same group of cows as yesterday’s shot of Sally.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
A curious cow searching in the mud for something interesting.
June 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great focus on this cracked, muddy face. Maybe it wanted to drink and there was no more water.
June 5th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Love this!
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact