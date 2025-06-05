Sign up
Previous
Photo 1291
Facial mud mask?
Or maybe just the results of a silly cow sticking its head in the mud…lol
This was the same group of cows as yesterday’s shot of Sally.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
3
2
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1418
photos
119
followers
108
following
353% complete
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Privacy
Public
Marj
ace
A curious cow searching in the mud for something interesting.
June 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great focus on this cracked, muddy face. Maybe it wanted to drink and there was no more water.
June 5th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Love this!
June 5th, 2025
