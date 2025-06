Female King Parrot

The partner of the male that I shared a couple of days ago. Unfortunately, there is something seriously wrong with her beak - it seems very disformed. Google tells me that some of our parrots are known to have some kind of disease that effects their beaks, so I'm not sure if that is what this is. She seemed to be able to eat the seed ok, so hopefully she will be alright. Photo cropped down a fair bit to try to get a good look at her not so pretty beak :(