Previous
Photo 1296
Sunset
Taken from my back verandah
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Diana
ace
Gorgeous sunset with wonderful silhouettes.
June 13th, 2025
