Superb Fairy Wren by leggzy
Photo 1297

Superb Fairy Wren

I'm not sure if it's a female, or a young male. Spotted this afternoon in my backyard....there's so many of them at the moment, and they are flitting all over the place, it's hard to keep up with them!
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
judith deacon
...and a superb capture too!
June 15th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a cute little bird
June 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful details, such a cute little thing!
June 15th, 2025  
