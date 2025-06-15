Sign up
Previous
Photo 1297
Superb Fairy Wren
I'm not sure if it's a female, or a young male. Spotted this afternoon in my backyard....there's so many of them at the moment, and they are flitting all over the place, it's hard to keep up with them!
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
3
2
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1424
photos
118
followers
108
following
355% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
15th June 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
judith deacon
...and a superb capture too!
June 15th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute little bird
June 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful details, such a cute little thing!
June 15th, 2025
