Hospital update by leggzy
Photo 1299

Hospital update

More progress on the town hospital. The crane is gone, and it's starting to look more like a building than a construction site. Still a long way to go though I'd say.

Previous progress shots:

March update - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-03-31

Feb update - https://365project.org/leggzy/this-and-that/2025-02-06
