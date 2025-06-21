Previous
2 bridges & some artwork by leggzy
Photo 1300

2 bridges & some artwork

Some artwork on the pylons of the main bridge in town, with what is known locally as "the low level bridge" right beside the big bridge.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Susan Wakely ace
The artwork has even done with great care and attention.
June 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful art work
June 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one.
June 21st, 2025  
