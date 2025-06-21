Sign up
Photo 1300
2 bridges & some artwork
Some artwork on the pylons of the main bridge in town, with what is known locally as "the low level bridge" right beside the big bridge.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Linda E
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Susan Wakely
The artwork has even done with great care and attention.
June 21st, 2025
Kathy A
Wonderful art work
June 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Nice one.
June 21st, 2025
