Foggy morning #2

I thought I’d continue with more shots from the Japanese Gardens on a foggy morning. Different areas of the gardens seemed to have more fog than others. I think the layout of the gardens high & low points is one contributing factor for this, plus the fog was possibly also starting to lift. I was there for about an hour, so it was definitely not as foggy when I left compared to when I first arrived. It wasn’t a very thick fog to start with.