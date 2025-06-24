Previous
Foggy morning #3 by leggzy
Photo 1303

Foggy morning #3

Continuing on at the Japanese Gardens....not a lot of fog in this shot, only some in the background up on the higher ground. A pretty pink Camellia flowering on the left with the Japanese Tea House the focal point of my shot.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Beverley ace
Natures colours and beauty… this garden is calm
June 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, I love everything about it. What time do you post your photos, Linda? Yours is the first I see at 7 am after spending a long time thanking all my followers ;-)
June 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Another lovely foggy shot.
June 24th, 2025  
Linda E ace
@ludwigsdiana No set time Diana...usually somewhere between 2-4pm here. I think today was about 2.30? (I didn't really check the time). Thanks for your lovely comment
June 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely scene
June 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Always love your photos of this place
June 24th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh how gorgeous
June 24th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Neat shot.
June 24th, 2025  
