Previous
Photo 1303
Foggy morning #3
Continuing on at the Japanese Gardens....not a lot of fog in this shot, only some in the background up on the higher ground. A pretty pink Camellia flowering on the left with the Japanese Tea House the focal point of my shot.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
8
2
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Natures colours and beauty… this garden is calm
June 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, I love everything about it. What time do you post your photos, Linda? Yours is the first I see at 7 am after spending a long time thanking all my followers ;-)
June 24th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Another lovely foggy shot.
June 24th, 2025
Linda E
ace
@ludwigsdiana
No set time Diana...usually somewhere between 2-4pm here. I think today was about 2.30? (I didn't really check the time). Thanks for your lovely comment
June 24th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely scene
June 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Always love your photos of this place
June 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh how gorgeous
June 24th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Neat shot.
June 24th, 2025
