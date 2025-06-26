Sign up
Previous
Photo 1304
Foggy morning #4
One of the waterfalls at the Japanese Gardens on my foggy morning visit. I really liked the lovely Camellia on the right & the silhouettes of the trees at the top of the hill.
I do have more shots from the same morning, but not sure if I'll continue with them or not....you're probably getting a bit bored with them by now!
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
1
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1431
photos
119
followers
110
following
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful composition!
June 26th, 2025
Marj
ace
Enchanting !
June 26th, 2025
