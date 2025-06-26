Previous
Foggy morning #4 by leggzy
Photo 1304

Foggy morning #4

One of the waterfalls at the Japanese Gardens on my foggy morning visit. I really liked the lovely Camellia on the right & the silhouettes of the trees at the top of the hill.

I do have more shots from the same morning, but not sure if I'll continue with them or not....you're probably getting a bit bored with them by now!
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Linda E

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Barb ace
Beautiful composition!
June 26th, 2025  
Marj ace
Enchanting !
June 26th, 2025  
