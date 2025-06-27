Eastern Yellow Robin

My first venture outside of my backyard for bird photos.



I inadvertently discovered, via a bird website, that this little bird, and others, are in a National Park not too far from me, so off I went to see what I could discover. I sat & waited, and waited, then I’d move on to another spot along the track, and then sit & wait & listen, but all the birds seemed to be high up in the trees. I eventually all but gave up and started heading back to where I’d parked the car. I decided to sit, wait & listen one last time. After a while I could hear a noise, but couldn’t work out where it was coming from, or what it was. So I was carefully turning in all directions to try to find it…but nothing. Then all of a sudden, I turned the opposite way to what I was facing, and there he was! Sitting momentarily on a low branch not too far from where I was, so I managed to get a couple of shots of this cute little fellow, before he flew off.



I think more trips will be taken out to the National Park over the coming months :)

