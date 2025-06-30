Hibernating lizard

We discovered this lizard a couple of weeks ago while having a tidy up in the yard....picked up a piece of wood, and there he was. He's dug himself a bit of a hole under the piece of wood as his little home for the winter. I checked on him again last week, which is when I took this shot, and he's still there...the piece of wood has been put back as we found it. Although his eye is open, I think he is in a deep winter sleep. He is a bearded dragon. I have taken shots of him before and shared here, but I'm feeling really knackered & too tired to try to find him to give the link....been re-doing our back verandah deck & my knees & back are killing me, plus just feeling really knackered....bit by bit I will get it done :)