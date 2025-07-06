Sign up
Previous
Photo 1309
Shrouded in mist
I couldn't resist stopping to get a shot at the local cemetery while it was covered in mist. Not somewhere I'd normally take a photo, but I quite liked the way the sun was trying to get through the veil of mist.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
2
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1436
photos
120
followers
112
following
358% complete
View this month »
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
A great misty graveyard.
July 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the look of this mystical graveyard with the lovely light coming through. So many beautiful gravestones.
July 6th, 2025
moni kozi
Superb!
July 6th, 2025
