Shrouded in mist by leggzy
Shrouded in mist

I couldn't resist stopping to get a shot at the local cemetery while it was covered in mist. Not somewhere I'd normally take a photo, but I quite liked the way the sun was trying to get through the veil of mist.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Issi Bannerman ace
A great misty graveyard.
July 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the look of this mystical graveyard with the lovely light coming through. So many beautiful gravestones.
July 6th, 2025  
moni kozi
Superb!
July 6th, 2025  
