Poor little thing.... by leggzy
Photo 1311

Poor little thing....

We were sitting having our lunch today, when we heard this rather loud thud against one of the kitchen windows. I knew straight away that a bird had flown into it. On checking outside, I found this poor little fella on the path below the window – he is a White Plumed Honeyeater, and I think he is fairly young (we have heaps of them in our yard). Initially he was lying on his side and did not look in a good way, he seemed to be twitching a lot & was kind of twisted up with his feet all tight & distorted looking. I didn’t know what to do! But, I did grab my little camera to try to get a shot of him, and while doing so, he flapped around a bit and then sat himself up, which I thought was a good sign! But then he sat there for an hour or more, and again I was starting to think that it still might not be looking good for the poor little fella. I did feel bad that the first thing I did was grab my camera….but I also felt that at that point there wasn’t much I could do, and that maybe I just needed to give him more time, that perhaps he was just stunned, or even concussed (not sure if birds get concussed, but while he sat there for the hour or so, he was rather sleepy/dopey looking). I decided to leave him alone and see what happened, but I did keep checking on him. To be continued…….
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Linda E

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Pretty little bird. I hope it recovers. I look forward to the rest of the story.
July 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
We have the same problem with rainbow lorikeets occasionally. We have had a couple that we thought had gone but as with your little bird they do manage to sit up again and sit for quite a while before they eventually fly off. They are a worry aren't they. Hope this little chap survives.
July 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
He's rather handsome
July 11th, 2025  
