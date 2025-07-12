The little White Plumed Honeyeater

…… from yesterday’s shot. He ended up sitting on the path for probably close to 3 hours. I was starting to get concerned & wondered what I should do if by late afternoon he was still sitting there as I didn’t think he would survive a cold night out in the open like that. There was obviously something wrong with the poor little thing, as I was able to get so close & was even able to touch & stroke him (he was so soft & fluffy.... and adorable!) But the last time I went out to check on him, he seemed a bit more alert, and was turning his head from side to side, looking around him…..then all of a sudden he flew off to the nearest bush (about 4 meters away) and sat himself on a branch. I was so pleased & relieved when he did this, and that he seemed to be ok. I still kept check on him every so often, and each time he seemed to be sleeping in the bush (as seen in this shot....bless him!). The last time I went & checked on him, just before it was starting to get dark, he didn’t like me getting so close, and he hopped his way up to a higher & further away branch, which I thought was a good sign that all his senses had returned. I then wondered if he would survive the cold night (it got down to 0c), so first thing Saturday morning, I went out to see if I could see him, but he was nowhere to be seen…..I was even checking on the ground around the bush, in case he had died during the night :(….but all was good & he wasn’t there. So his story ends on a good note, he obviously recovered over time, and the next morning he was off to do what little birds do for the day :)