The little White Plumed Honeyeater by leggzy
The little White Plumed Honeyeater

…… from yesterday’s shot. He ended up sitting on the path for probably close to 3 hours. I was starting to get concerned & wondered what I should do if by late afternoon he was still sitting there as I didn’t think he would survive a cold night out in the open like that. There was obviously something wrong with the poor little thing, as I was able to get so close & was even able to touch & stroke him (he was so soft & fluffy.... and adorable!) But the last time I went out to check on him, he seemed a bit more alert, and was turning his head from side to side, looking around him…..then all of a sudden he flew off to the nearest bush (about 4 meters away) and sat himself on a branch. I was so pleased & relieved when he did this, and that he seemed to be ok. I still kept check on him every so often, and each time he seemed to be sleeping in the bush (as seen in this shot....bless him!). The last time I went & checked on him, just before it was starting to get dark, he didn’t like me getting so close, and he hopped his way up to a higher & further away branch, which I thought was a good sign that all his senses had returned. I then wondered if he would survive the cold night (it got down to 0c), so first thing Saturday morning, I went out to see if I could see him, but he was nowhere to be seen…..I was even checking on the ground around the bush, in case he had died during the night :(….but all was good & he wasn’t there. So his story ends on a good note, he obviously recovered over time, and the next morning he was off to do what little birds do for the day :)
Linda E

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
The birds are a worry when they fly into windows aren't they. Glad he survived. You can sleep better tonight now you know there isn't a body or telltale feather lying around
What a lovely shot of this little sleeping beauty and a wonderful story Linda! We have so many birds flying into our windows as they are all glass from top to bottom. (except the kitchen and bathrooms) My worry is to get Minky out of the way as soon as possible. Such a fabulous story and great ending.
