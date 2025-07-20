Sign up
Photo 1316
Kookaburra
Sitting on the bull-bar of my car. He sat there for ages and I was able to get quite close. We were having some lunch at the back of the car, so perhaps he thought he was in for a treat & that's why he sat there so nicely for so long.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
