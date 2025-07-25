Just because....

He is so darn cute :)The same little bird from a few weeks ago who had flown into the kitchen window. This is another shot from when he eventually flew off into a nearby bush, and after he had woken from his concussed sleep. I find myself keeping a lookout for him when I’m out in the garden, although there’s so many of this breed of bird in my yard, that it would be impossible to tell whether I spot him or not…..but there was one in the same bush the other day that seemed to be making a bit of a ruckus, like he was trying to get my attention as if to say, “hey it’s me, and I’m ok!” …..well, that’s what I’d like to think anyway :)Deck staining has commenced, but now will be at a bit of a standstill because of forecasted rain over the next few days/week…..