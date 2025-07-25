Previous
Just because.... by leggzy
Just because....

He is so darn cute :)

The same little bird from a few weeks ago who had flown into the kitchen window. This is another shot from when he eventually flew off into a nearby bush, and after he had woken from his concussed sleep. I find myself keeping a lookout for him when I’m out in the garden, although there’s so many of this breed of bird in my yard, that it would be impossible to tell whether I spot him or not…..but there was one in the same bush the other day that seemed to be making a bit of a ruckus, like he was trying to get my attention as if to say, “hey it’s me, and I’m ok!” …..well, that’s what I’d like to think anyway :)

Deck staining has commenced, but now will be at a bit of a standstill because of forecasted rain over the next few days/week…..
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 25th, 2025  
Marj ace
Great to know this little bird is OK.
July 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this fluffy fellow, I am sure it is your little friend ;-)
July 25th, 2025  
Jo ace
He is so cute
July 25th, 2025  
