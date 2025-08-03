Sign up
Previous
Photo 1319
Sasanqua Camelia
A shot from a couple of weeks ago at the Japanese Gardens.
I’ve been unwell for the past week, and hence my absence. Have not been out & about with my camera for a while, but hopefully I'll be able to soon, or I think I will start going nuts....
Will try to catch up with your photos & commenting a bit later.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
0
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1446
photos
124
followers
117
following
361% complete
View this month »
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Hope you begin to feel better
I love Camelias - this on is beautiful as is your image with the bokeh and droplets.
August 3rd, 2025
