Previous
Sasanqua Camelia by leggzy
Photo 1319

Sasanqua Camelia

A shot from a couple of weeks ago at the Japanese Gardens.

I’ve been unwell for the past week, and hence my absence. Have not been out & about with my camera for a while, but hopefully I'll be able to soon, or I think I will start going nuts....

Will try to catch up with your photos & commenting a bit later.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Hope you begin to feel better
I love Camelias - this on is beautiful as is your image with the bokeh and droplets.
August 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact