Photo 1320
Not your average type of chicken coup
Something a bit different for a chicken coup that I discovered at a café out in a rural village a couple of weeks ago. The chickens seemed happy enough :)
5th August 2025
Linda E
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1447
photos
123
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tina
cool idea!
August 5th, 2025
