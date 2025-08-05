Previous
Not your average type of chicken coup by leggzy
Not your average type of chicken coup

Something a bit different for a chicken coup that I discovered at a café out in a rural village a couple of weeks ago. The chickens seemed happy enough :)
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

ace
Tina ace
cool idea!
August 5th, 2025  
