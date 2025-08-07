Previous
All the leaves have gone.... by leggzy
Photo 1321

All the leaves have gone....

Same tree as this shot, at the Japanese Gardens
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-06-22
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
How stunning Linda, I much prefer this shot to the foggy scene as one can see more of the beautiful gardens.
August 7th, 2025  
moni kozi
Where and why, i wonder... (about the leaves)
August 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
August 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful as we approach winter !! fav
August 7th, 2025  
