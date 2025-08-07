Sign up
Photo 1321
All the leaves have gone....
Same tree as this shot, at the Japanese Gardens
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-06-22
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1321
Diana
ace
How stunning Linda, I much prefer this shot to the foggy scene as one can see more of the beautiful gardens.
August 7th, 2025
moni kozi
Where and why, i wonder... (about the leaves)
August 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
August 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful as we approach winter !! fav
August 7th, 2025
