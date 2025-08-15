Previous
Pea Soup by leggzy
Photo 1325

Pea Soup

Woke yesterday morning to quite a thick fog - aka Pea Soup!
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Love the fence line leading us through the fog :)
August 15th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Very evocative shot and I like it very much.
August 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
I first noticed the wonderful focus and that beautiful barbed wire fence, such a fabulous foggy capture and scene.
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact