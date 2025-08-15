Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
Pea Soup
Woke yesterday morning to quite a thick fog - aka Pea Soup!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
3
2
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1452
photos
123
followers
118
following
363% complete
View this month »
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
CanonEOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Love the fence line leading us through the fog :)
August 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Very evocative shot and I like it very much.
August 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
I first noticed the wonderful focus and that beautiful barbed wire fence, such a fabulous foggy capture and scene.
August 15th, 2025
