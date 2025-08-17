Sign up
Previous
Photo 1326
Branching out
Another shot from Thursday's foggy morning. This old dead tree still standing tall in the fog, with such beautiful shaped branches
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
5
0
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Annie D
ace
Fog is so atmospheric - beautiful
August 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous in the fog.
August 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Branches still reaching out despite being in demise ! Very eery yet beautiful in the fog !
August 17th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Fog to me makes earthing look softer........
August 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Nice!
August 17th, 2025
365 Project
close