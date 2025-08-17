Previous
Branching out by leggzy
Photo 1326

Branching out

Another shot from Thursday's foggy morning. This old dead tree still standing tall in the fog, with such beautiful shaped branches
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Linda E

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Annie D ace
Fog is so atmospheric - beautiful
August 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous in the fog.
August 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Branches still reaching out despite being in demise ! Very eery yet beautiful in the fog !
August 17th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Fog to me makes earthing look softer........
August 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Nice!
August 17th, 2025  
