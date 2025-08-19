Previous
Pied Cormorant by leggzy
Photo 1327

Pied Cormorant

Who has found a lovely spot to sit & sun himself....at the Japanese Gardens
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
The perfect spot, I love the stone lantern and this new to me cormorant.
August 19th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
So delightful, a lovely sunny spot.. Fav
August 19th, 2025  
