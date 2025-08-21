Sign up
Previous
Photo 1328
3 months later - And now it is green...
A comparison shot to one taken at the same scene back in May - back then it was so very dry, but now it's looking very different. I think it is canola planted in the field.
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-05-22
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
363% complete
View this month »
1328
Diana
ace
How stunning it looks now, it would be fabulous to see the canola too.
August 21st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good comparison.
August 21st, 2025
