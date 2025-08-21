Previous
3 months later - And now it is green... by leggzy
3 months later - And now it is green...

A comparison shot to one taken at the same scene back in May - back then it was so very dry, but now it's looking very different. I think it is canola planted in the field.

https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-05-22
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
How stunning it looks now, it would be fabulous to see the canola too.
August 21st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good comparison.
August 21st, 2025  
