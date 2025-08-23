Previous
Completed veranda decking by leggzy
Photo 1329

Completed veranda decking

Some of you might remember a previous collage I shared where I replaced all the decking on our back veranda. I have now completed all the staining & all my bits & bobs are back in place. I finished it off a week or so ago.

https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-07-19
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
364% complete

Jo ace
That looks great. You must be so pleased
August 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
A job so well done, what a beautiful verandah you have.
August 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
That looks so lovely!
August 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great job.
August 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
You’ve done a terrific job… so welcoming & relaxing
August 23rd, 2025  
