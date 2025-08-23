Sign up
Previous
Photo 1329
Completed veranda decking
Some of you might remember a previous collage I shared where I replaced all the decking on our back veranda. I have now completed all the staining & all my bits & bobs are back in place. I finished it off a week or so ago.
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-07-19
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
5
1
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1456
photos
123
followers
118
following
364% complete
View this month »
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jo
ace
That looks great. You must be so pleased
August 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
A job so well done, what a beautiful verandah you have.
August 23rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
That looks so lovely!
August 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great job.
August 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
You’ve done a terrific job… so welcoming & relaxing
August 23rd, 2025
