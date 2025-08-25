Sign up
Previous
Photo 1330
Golden Jacaranda's
Anyone would think it was Autumn with the Jacaranda's in town only just turning a golden colour & will soon be losing their leaves....yet Spring is just around the corner.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
6
3
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1457
photos
123
followers
118
following
364% complete
View this month »
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
They look beautiful
August 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty row of trees! Nice pov!
August 25th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
How unusual, I can feel Spring in the air
August 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful line up
August 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely leading line.
August 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful trees, they must look gorgeous when in bloom too.
August 25th, 2025
