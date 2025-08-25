Previous
Golden Jacaranda's by leggzy
Golden Jacaranda's

Anyone would think it was Autumn with the Jacaranda's in town only just turning a golden colour & will soon be losing their leaves....yet Spring is just around the corner.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Annie D
They look beautiful
August 25th, 2025  
Barb
Pretty row of trees! Nice pov!
August 25th, 2025  
Kathy A
How unusual, I can feel Spring in the air
August 25th, 2025  
Babs
What a beautiful line up
August 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely leading line.
August 25th, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous capture of these beautiful trees, they must look gorgeous when in bloom too.
August 25th, 2025  
