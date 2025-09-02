That time of year again....

Canola season is upon us.

I went for a drive yesterday, back to a spot that I had heard where there are some "hairy coo's" - I've been there several times hoping to get a shot of them, but have not been lucky enough for them to be close enough for me to get anything decent...but I'll keep at it. Anyway, along the way I spotted so many paddocks full of canola, which surprised me seeings it was only the 1st day of spring....this was one of them, and I could not resist that amazing old dead tree that was in the foreground. Now that I know the canola is flowering, more drives will be happening to hopefully find more paddocks of interest.