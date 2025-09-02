Previous
That time of year again.... by leggzy
Photo 1334

That time of year again....

Canola season is upon us.
I went for a drive yesterday, back to a spot that I had heard where there are some "hairy coo's" - I've been there several times hoping to get a shot of them, but have not been lucky enough for them to be close enough for me to get anything decent...but I'll keep at it. Anyway, along the way I spotted so many paddocks full of canola, which surprised me seeings it was only the 1st day of spring....this was one of them, and I could not resist that amazing old dead tree that was in the foreground. Now that I know the canola is flowering, more drives will be happening to hopefully find more paddocks of interest.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, the fields always look so beautiful against the blue sky. I also love that dead tree!
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact