Previous
Sand & quartz mounds by leggzy
Photo 1336

Sand & quartz mounds

I quite liked the look of this scene with the mounds of quartz & sand along with the machinery against the perfect blue sky, so had to stop and get a shot.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
That’s amazing!
September 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these shapes and textures; it makes a great half-and-half. That sky sure looks fabulous too.
September 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I wonder if the quartz is used in making quartz countertops? They are very popular now.
September 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Cool
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact