Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1336
Sand & quartz mounds
I quite liked the look of this scene with the mounds of quartz & sand along with the machinery against the perfect blue sky, so had to stop and get a shot.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1463
photos
124
followers
118
following
366% complete
View this month »
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
That’s amazing!
September 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these shapes and textures; it makes a great half-and-half. That sky sure looks fabulous too.
September 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I wonder if the quartz is used in making quartz countertops? They are very popular now.
September 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Cool
September 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close