Blooming Magnolia by leggzy
Blooming Magnolia

At the Japanese Gardens. They are such beautiful trees....would love one in my garden.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Lovely capture, such a perfect shape. I too would love to have one but have no space for it.
September 14th, 2025  
