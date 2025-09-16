Previous
The art of Bonsai by leggzy
Photo 1341

The art of Bonsai

I did a bonsai workshop at the Japanese Gardens on the weekend, and this is what I created. It was very interesting & a lot of relaxing fun. The plant used is a Blue Juniper
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact