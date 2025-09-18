Previous
Cows, Clouds & Canola by leggzy
Cows, Clouds & Canola

Found exploring on a drive yesterday.
I quite liked the view from this high point that I discovered.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
A stunning view and wonderful pastoral scene. The layers and colours are just too beautiful.

So we both went on a drive yesterday, pity not together ;-)
September 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely view. Like how the cow is looking at you
September 18th, 2025  
