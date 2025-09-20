Rustic birdhouses

All made by me :)



I first saw one similar for sale in a plant nursery and was blown away at the price they were asking for it....so I thought to myself, I could have a go at making one of those!



So I've collected some pallet wood, plus bits & pieces of other timber that hubby had laying around, and over several weeks I've made about 15 or so. Some I've already placed around my gardens, and the others I'm yet to "plant", but will be doing that over the weekend.



They are not useful at all, they are merely for decorative purposes around the garden. They are very rustic, with gaps, bits missing etc, but that's what gives them a bit of character :)