Rustic birdhouses by leggzy
Photo 1343

Rustic birdhouses

All made by me :)

I first saw one similar for sale in a plant nursery and was blown away at the price they were asking for it....so I thought to myself, I could have a go at making one of those!

So I've collected some pallet wood, plus bits & pieces of other timber that hubby had laying around, and over several weeks I've made about 15 or so. Some I've already placed around my gardens, and the others I'm yet to "plant", but will be doing that over the weekend.

They are not useful at all, they are merely for decorative purposes around the garden. They are very rustic, with gaps, bits missing etc, but that's what gives them a bit of character :)
Linda E

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Suzanne
Well done you! Love them! And the collage showing them off is excellent.
September 20th, 2025  
Annie D
Great collage showing of your beautiful birdhouses :)
September 20th, 2025  
Shirley
Well done a cool collage show us your fabulous birdhouses
September 20th, 2025  
