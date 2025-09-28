Previous
Who's a pretty boy by leggzy
Who's a pretty boy

A male King Parrot at one of the feeders in my garden. He is usually quite shy compared to the females I get in my yard. So I was pleased he was happy to stay on the feeder for me to take his photo :)
Linda E

Kathy A 🇦🇺
He's a beauty!
September 28th, 2025  
Marj
Awesome !
September 28th, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous close up of this colourful beauty, I love the eye.
September 28th, 2025  
