Photo 1347
Who's a pretty boy
A male King Parrot at one of the feeders in my garden. He is usually quite shy compared to the females I get in my yard. So I was pleased he was happy to stay on the feeder for me to take his photo :)
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
3
3
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1474
photos
125
followers
118
following
369% complete
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
He's a beauty!
September 28th, 2025
Marj
ace
Awesome !
September 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this colourful beauty, I love the eye.
September 28th, 2025
