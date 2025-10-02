Sign up
Previous
Photo 1349
A bunch of Galah's
Sitting in an old dead tree.
The weather has turned very cold & miserable here...it's like winter again.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
1
1
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1476
photos
125
followers
118
following
Diana
ace
Such beautiful silhouettes and pops of red.
October 2nd, 2025
