A bunch of Galah's by leggzy
Photo 1349

A bunch of Galah's

Sitting in an old dead tree.
The weather has turned very cold & miserable here...it's like winter again.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Linda E

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Such beautiful silhouettes and pops of red.
October 2nd, 2025  
