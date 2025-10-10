Previous
The farm gate by leggzy
Photo 1352

The farm gate

Something about this scene caught my attention, so I had to do a u-turn to go back for a photo :)
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely composition and the canola looks wonderful against the blue sky
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact