Previous
Photo 1354
Spring mural
Spotted this mural in Orange on the weekend, and I thought it looked very spring like with the flowers, bird & insects. I think I’ll pass on the dry needling, thanks….massage would be good though :)
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
