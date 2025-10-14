Previous
Spring mural by leggzy
Photo 1354

Spring mural

Spotted this mural in Orange on the weekend, and I thought it looked very spring like with the flowers, bird & insects. I think I’ll pass on the dry needling, thanks….massage would be good though :)
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact