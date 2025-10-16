Previous
Master Baker by leggzy
Master Baker

A mural on the side of a bakery in Blayney.
Created by Bathurst artist Calum Hotham. The man in the work is an anonymous family friend – who definitely has the look of an old school baker.

The 2 gingerbread men in the mural represent the bakery owner’s two boys - which I thought was really cute.
Linda E

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful wall art!
October 16th, 2025  
