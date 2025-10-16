Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1356
Master Baker
A mural on the side of a bakery in Blayney.
Created by Bathurst artist Calum Hotham. The man in the work is an anonymous family friend – who definitely has the look of an old school baker.
The 2 gingerbread men in the mural represent the bakery owner’s two boys - which I thought was really cute.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1483
photos
125
followers
118
following
371% complete
View this month »
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful wall art!
October 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close