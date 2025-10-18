Master Taster

This is another mural from the same bakery in Blayney that I shared the other day, but this one is inside the bakery on the wall behind the counter. It is also by the same artist, Calum Hotham.



From the little bit of info I could find (from the Blayney newspaper a couple of years ago - which wasn't exactly clear on details), my understanding of what the mural represents is :– The 2 gingerbread men still represent the bakery owners sons, the same as the previous mural. The 2 boys are huge motocross fans & especially a moto crosser named Jett Lawrence, who apparently likes to have a donut after each race….so I think the guy eating the donut is Jett Lawrence (and from what I Googled, I thought it did look like him)….. and of course he is eating a donut!



I thought it was such a fun mural :)

