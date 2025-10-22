Previous
The Hive by leggzy
The Hive

Another mural in Blayney, on the back of a small building at the High School. Not sure exactly what the "Hive" is, or who the artist is, unfortunately
Linda E

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Barb ace
Eye-catching!
October 22nd, 2025  
