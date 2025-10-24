Previous
Same tree, different crop by leggzy
Same tree, different crop

A comparison shot from 12 months ago when there was canola planted in this same paddock. It was nice to see that the tree is still standing. I think it is either wheat or sorghum in this shot.

https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-09-17


I’ve had a terrible disaster, having lost everything on my external hard drive :((( It got bumped & fell about1-2ft to the floor and now won’t work. I’ve taken it to the local computer place, but so far they have not been able to get anything from it. They are going to try one more thing, but I haven’t heard from them yet how that went. If they cannot extract anything, it will need to get sent away, and they are telling me it will cost $2000, if successful. There’s so much stuff on the hard drive, including years of holiday photos, family photos, old family photos of GG Grandparents etc that I had scanned & saved to the HD….family history documents from 20+ years of family research etc etc. They mean a lot to me, but I’d really have to think hard whether to cough up $2000 to get them back, and of course that's not a guarantee that they will be able to be retrieved. It’s a tough one and I’m absolutely devastated. I had only just emptied recent photos from my SD card to the HD, so they are gone too. Luckily, I somehow have another SD card that still has some recent’ish shots on it, so I’m thankful for that. I have recently been thinking of sharing some old holiday shots, because I really do feel like I need a holiday, but that’s just not possible right now because of family stuff happening, so I thought reliving some of the older holiday shots might help me to feel a bit better….but now I can’t do that either. I’m yet to go through my download, documents & trash bin folders….so hoping there might be some photos that I can salvage from there…..
Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs
Oh what a disaster. Hope you can get something back. My computer died a couple of days ago but I was able to connect the external hard drive to my laptop. Jordan our computer man came today and fixed my desktop. Apparently one of the RAM memory sticks had died so for now it is working on half memory. He is going to give us a quote to upgrade to Windows 11 so should get it sorted soon.
We have the external hard drive connected to the desktop computer and it updates once a week, we also have an external hard drive not connected and we update that one twice a year so we have extra security. People think we go into overkill by doing that but looking at your problem maybe it was worth taking the extra steps.
October 24th, 2025  
Walks @ 7
Breathe. So very sorry that this happened to you. I hope that searching the other drives, downloads etc result in some success. I have a few hard drives and just got a new 5 terabyte drive. I wished that I trusted the cloud more.

I really like the simplicity of this capture
October 24th, 2025  
Marj
I can't imagine how frustrating that must be.
October 24th, 2025  
Diana
Oh Linda this is just too horrific for words! My heart goes out to you as I had a similar problem a few months ago. Just not half as bad as yours, as it was only a full sd card! I had the same issues as it was too expensive to try and retrieve. Wishing and hoping that someone will be able to help you retrieve some of it.
Since my issue, I have everything on two hard drives and immediately empty my sd card. Wishing you all the luck you need.
October 24th, 2025  
