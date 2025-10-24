Same tree, different crop

A comparison shot from 12 months ago when there was canola planted in this same paddock. It was nice to see that the tree is still standing. I think it is either wheat or sorghum in this shot.I’ve had a terrible disaster, having lost everything on my external hard drive :((( It got bumped & fell about1-2ft to the floor and now won’t work. I’ve taken it to the local computer place, but so far they have not been able to get anything from it. They are going to try one more thing, but I haven’t heard from them yet how that went. If they cannot extract anything, it will need to get sent away, and they are telling me it will cost $2000, if successful. There’s so much stuff on the hard drive, including years of holiday photos, family photos, old family photos of GG Grandparents etc that I had scanned & saved to the HD….family history documents from 20+ years of family research etc etc. They mean a lot to me, but I’d really have to think hard whether to cough up $2000 to get them back, and of course that's not a guarantee that they will be able to be retrieved. It’s a tough one and I’m absolutely devastated. I had only just emptied recent photos from my SD card to the HD, so they are gone too. Luckily, I somehow have another SD card that still has some recent’ish shots on it, so I’m thankful for that. I have recently been thinking of sharing some old holiday shots, because I really do feel like I need a holiday, but that’s just not possible right now because of family stuff happening, so I thought reliving some of the older holiday shots might help me to feel a bit better….but now I can’t do that either. I’m yet to go through my download, documents & trash bin folders….so hoping there might be some photos that I can salvage from there…..