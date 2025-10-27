Sign up
Previous
Photo 1361
View from the gate....
with some golden canola & nice puffy white clouds.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Linda E
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Annie D
ace
Lovely scene :)
October 27th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely scene. So sorry to hear they couldn't retrieve any of your photos. Good luck making the next decision
October 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful landscape and view.
October 27th, 2025
