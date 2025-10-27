Previous
View from the gate.... by leggzy
View from the gate....

with some golden canola & nice puffy white clouds.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Annie D ace
Lovely scene :)
October 27th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely scene. So sorry to hear they couldn't retrieve any of your photos. Good luck making the next decision
October 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful landscape and view.
October 27th, 2025  
