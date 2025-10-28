Sign up
Those eyes
Another mural at Blayney – on the same building at the High School, known as “The Hive”.
I thought the girls eyes were rather compelling.
28th October 2025
Linda E
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
amazing work of art, those eyes look so real! Fabulous find and capture.
October 28th, 2025
