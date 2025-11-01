Previous
Dilapidated farm house by leggzy
Photo 1364

Dilapidated farm house

Discovered on a new to me back road.
It’s certainly seen better days.

I've had a play around to try to give the image a bit of a vintage feel
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs ace
So sad, there must have been a lot of history here
November 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
always sad to see, what a lovely shot and processing.
November 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I really like how you have shown it!
November 1st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a shame
November 1st, 2025  
