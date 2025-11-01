Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1364
Dilapidated farm house
Discovered on a new to me back road.
It’s certainly seen better days.
I've had a play around to try to give the image a bit of a vintage feel
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
4
1
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1491
photos
124
followers
119
following
373% complete
View this month »
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
So sad, there must have been a lot of history here
November 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
always sad to see, what a lovely shot and processing.
November 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
I really like how you have shown it!
November 1st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such a shame
November 1st, 2025
365 Project
close