Another fading canola crop by leggzy
Another fading canola crop

With a little hill to the right, which is the reason I stopped for the shot.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, I like the wispy clouds too.
November 4th, 2025  
Marj ace
Nice landscape scene
November 4th, 2025  
