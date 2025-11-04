Sign up
Previous
Photo 1366
Another fading canola crop
With a little hill to the right, which is the reason I stopped for the shot.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
1
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture, I like the wispy clouds too.
November 4th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice landscape scene
November 4th, 2025
