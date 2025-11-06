Previous
One more canola crop... by leggzy
One more canola crop...

Sorry folks, I can’t help myself when it comes to canola crops….especially when there is a fabulous old dead tree in the midst :)
Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I don't blame you, they are lovely
November 6th, 2025  
