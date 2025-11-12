Sign up
Photo 1369
Gathering
A little Willie Wagtail with a heap of tiny twigs & grasses in his/her beak....obviously for nesting.
This was taken quite a few weeks ago, before my HD debacle & was on the other SD card that hadn't been erased.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice shot, such a cutie
November 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured in the dappled light. How wonderful that you still have some to post.
November 12th, 2025
